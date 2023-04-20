Hindu kids in UK face severe religious bullying, pressure to convert; survey finds2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:59 AM IST
The prime minister of the United Kingdom, where Christianity is the largest religion, is a Hindu - Rishi Sunak.
A recent report by the Henry Jackson Society has revealed the prevalence of anti-Hindu hate in UK schools, highlighting the challenges faced by Hindu pupils and their families. This is the first study of its kind examining anti-Hindu hate in the UK.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×