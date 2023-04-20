A recent report by the Henry Jackson Society has revealed the prevalence of anti-Hindu hate in UK schools, highlighting the challenges faced by Hindu pupils and their families. This is the first study of its kind examining anti-Hindu hate in the UK.

Shockingly, 51% of parents surveyed reported that their child has experienced anti-Hindu hate in schools while, in the five years prior to this, fewer than 1% of schools with Indian students queried by freedom of information (FOI) reported any anti-Hindu-related incidents.

The report suggests that teaching on Hinduism in schools may foster religious discrimination towards Hindu pupils, with 19% of parents surveyed believing that schools can identify anti-Hindu hate, and only 15% believing schools adequately address anti-Hindu related incidents.

The findings of the study underscore the importance of a more inclusive approach to religious education that avoids a purely Abrahamic framework.

Parents have reported incidents of bullying, with some pupils having beef thrown at them for being Hindu, and others being subjected to comments like “Hindus are the herbivores at the bottom of the food chain, we will eat you up." Some pupils have been asked to watch videos of Zakir Naik and convert, with comments like “Hinduism makes no sense".

There are references to religious supremacy as well. Hindu students have to hear comments like “Jesus will send your Gods to hell" and “Hindus are the herbivores at the bottom of the food chain, we will eat you up. If you want to go to paradise, you’ll have to come to Islam".

Some children are bullied on many occasions specifically after PM Modi’s rise in India and after article 370 was revoked.

The report raises concerns that schoolchildren from other religious minorities in Britain may also be experiencing alienation and bullying that escapes official notice.

Previous work by the Henry Jackson Society investigating antisemitism in schools also found that the issue was poorly understood and inconsistently reported. The school experience of all religious minority students in the UK deserves further urgent study, says the report.

The lack of national reporting requirements on race or faith-targeted hate incidents in schools is a growing concern, as incidents are more widespread than previously thought and may undermine community cohesion.

The report calls for the introduction of new reporting standards that cover such incidents and for schools to take a more proactive approach towards identifying and preventing anti-Hindu hate. Failure to do so could result in missed opportunities to build a safe and equal society, not just for the Hindu community but for all minority communities.

(With ANI inputs)