Hindu man Khokan Chandra Das succumbs to burn injuries days after attack in Bangladesh

Khokan Chandra Das, a middle-aged Hindu businessman who operated a pharmacy in Keurbhanga Bazar of Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district, died on Saturday morning while receiving treatment for burn injuries at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka. Das was reportedly attacked by mob on New Year's eve.

"Khokon Das, who was injured in a fire attack in Damudya Upazila of Shariatpur, passed away at 7:20 this morning at the National Burn Institute in Bangladesh," Dr. Shaon Bin Rahman, Professor of the National Burn Institute, informed ANI over the phone.

Hospital sources stated Das died after undergoing treatment for nearly three days. Doctors mentioned that roughly 30 per cent of his body had sustained burns, including serious injuries to his face and respiratory system. Authorities added that formalities were underway to return his body to his village home.

Khokon Das’s nephew-in-law, Pranto Das, told ANI that the family is demanding a thorough investigation and justice for the killing. He emphasised that none of those responsible should evade accountability and insisted that all identified suspects be arrested immediately.

Holding her infant in her arms, his wife Seema Das broke down and recounted how Das was seized by miscreants as he was about to enter their home and was then attacked.

"My husband, who is a businessman, was entering the house when he was attacked by a mob gasoline and was set on fire. He is a patient man who leads a peaceful life. He has no enmity with anyone, and we are unable to understand the motive behind the attack," she stated.

Khokan Chandra Das death: What happened? Das sustained the fatal injuries during a brutal attack on New Year’s eve. According to local daily Prothom Alo, the incident took place at around 9:30 pm near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union of Damudya, as Das was heading home after closing his shop.

The attackers reportedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, doused him with petrol, and then set him ablaze. In a desperate bid to escape, Das leapt into a nearby roadside pond. His cries alerted local residents, forcing the assailants to flee the scene.

Locals rescued Das and rushed him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he was given initial emergency care. As his condition worsened, he was later referred to Dhaka the same night, Prothom Alo reported.

Nazrul Islam, a doctor in the emergency department at Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, said Das had suffered injuries to several parts of his body, including a severe abdominal wound, along with burns to his face, the back of his head, and his hands.

Police sources from Damudya Police Station said Das was a resident of Tiloi village in Koneshwar Union and also ran a mobile banking service at Keurbhanga Bazar. They added that the attackers had stopped the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in on the Damudya–Shariatpur road before launching the attack.

Mohammad Rabiul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Damudya Police Station, mentioned two suspects had been identified. "After receiving information about a terrorist attack on a businessman at Keurbhanga Bazar, we went to the scene. The names of two of the attackers have been identified. They are local residents Rabbi and Sohag. Efforts are underway to arrest them. We are also trying to identify others who may be involved in the incident," Prothom Alo quoted Haque as saying.

The incident comes at a time of increasing concern over violence against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Last month, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker in Mymensingh district, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, while another Hindu youth, Amrit Mondal, was lynched in Rajbari district following an extortion allegation.

