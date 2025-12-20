Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh: Horrible details emerge - 'Tied burned torso, head together,' recounts father

Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, was brutally lynched by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh amid protests over the assassination attempt on Osman Sharif Hadi. After killing him, the mob tied his lifeless body to a tree and set it on fire, and then tied the burnt torso and head, reports have now revealed.

Das, who worked at a garment factory in Mymensingh, was beaten to death on Thursday night for allegedly insulting Islam. After that, the mob poured kerosene and set the body on fire with dozens of people reportedly seen celebrating the horrifying scene.

“Then they poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. His burned body was left outside. They tied the burnt torso and head outside. It was horrible,” the victim's father – Ravilal Das said, as per a report by NDTV.

7 suspects arrested in Hindu man's killing Earlier in the day, the interim Bangladesh government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that seven suspects believed to be involved in the death of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh, have been arrested.