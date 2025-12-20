Subscribe

Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh: Horrible details emerge - 'Tied burned torso, head together,' recounts father

Earlier in the day, interim Bangladesh government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that seven suspects believed to be involved in the death of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh, have been arrested

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published20 Dec 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Mourners wave Bangladesh's national flag during the funeral of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka on December 20, 2025, after two days of violent protests over his killing. Huge crowds accompanied the funeral procession of Hadi, a key figure in last year's pro-democracy uprising who died in a hospital in Singapore on December 18 after being shot by masked gunmen while leaving a Dhaka mosque. (Photo by Niamul RIFAT / AFP)
Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, was brutally lynched by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh amid protests over the assassination attempt on Osman Sharif Hadi. After killing him, the mob tied his lifeless body to a tree and set it on fire, and then tied the burnt torso and head, reports have now revealed.

Das, who worked at a garment factory in Mymensingh, was beaten to death on Thursday night for allegedly insulting Islam. After that, the mob poured kerosene and set the body on fire with dozens of people reportedly seen celebrating the horrifying scene.

“Then they poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. His burned body was left outside. They tied the burnt torso and head outside. It was horrible,” the victim's father – Ravilal Das said, as per a report by NDTV.

7 suspects arrested in Hindu man's killing

Earlier in the day, the interim Bangladesh government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that seven suspects believed to be involved in the death of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh, have been arrested.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly X), Yunus wrote, “In the incident of beating to death Sanatan Dharma adherent youth Dipu Chandra Das (27) in Valuka, Mymensingh, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects.”

