Hinduism course at Houston University faces backlash for ‘Hinduphobic’ content: 5 controversial statements revealed

An Indian-American student claims that the Hinduism course at the University of Houston promotes Hinduphobia. The university says it is reviewing the concerns, ‘upholds academic freedom’ and does not ‘oversee specific faculty lectures’ but does ‘maintain curriculum oversight.’ 

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated28 Mar 2025, 08:53 AM IST
University of Houston Hinduism Course Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Hinduphobic Views

A course on Hinduism at the University of Houston has sparked massive uproar as an Indian-American student and activist accused it of promoting "Hinduphobic" views and "distorting India’s political landscape". In response, the university stated that it is "reviewing the concerns raised" by the student.

The controversy is over the University of Houston's online course, ‘Lived Hindu Religion’, taught through weekly video lectures delivered by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey. The complaint against the course was raised by Vasant Bhatt, a political science major at the University and a Hindu-American activist.

Why contents of the course are controversial?

  • Bhatt told India Today that Professor Ullrey distorted the concept of Hinduism, saying, “It was not an ancient, lived tradition but a colonial construct.”
  • The professor also referred to Hinduism as a political tool weaponised by Hindu nationalists and a system of oppression against minorities, said Bhatt.
  • The contents of the course state, "The word 'Hindu' is recent, not found in scriptures. Hindutva, or 'Hindu-ness', is a term that Hindu nationalists, those who believe Hinduism should be the official religion of India, use to designate their religion and denigrate others, namely Islam."
  • Further, in his recorded lecture on ‘Political Hinduism’, Professor Ullrey described India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “Hindu fundamentalist.”
  • Hindu on Campus, a student-led platform for diaspora Hindus fighting Hinduphobia, said: "Political disagreements are welcomed, but fabricating extremism under the basis of Hindu identity is not".

Bhatt said he wrote to the dean complaining about the course material. However, he said, "The department attempted to deflect from the core issue by questioning my process and discrediting my valid concern — rather than investigating the substance of the complaint."

Bhatt says the ‘Lived Hindu Religionclass reflected a broader issue in universities, spreading misinformation and fueling Hinduphobia in the US.

What did the University say?

Shawn Lindsey, Senior Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications, University Marketing and Communications, University of Houston, said the concerns were being reviewed, as reported by India Today.

"The University of Houston upholds academic freedom and does not typically oversee specific faculty lectures. We do maintain curriculum oversight to ensure courses meet academic and pedagogical standards," said Lindsey.

"We also take concerns about the validity of course content seriously. We are reviewing the concerns raised and will address the issue as needed," Lindsey added.

