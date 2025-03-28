Hinduism course at Houston University faces backlash for ‘Hinduphobic’ content: 5 controversial statements revealed

A course on Hinduism at the University of Houston has sparked massive uproar as an Indian-American student and activist accused it of promoting "Hinduphobic" views and "distorting India’s political landscape". In response, the university stated that it is "reviewing the concerns raised" by the student.
The controversy is over the University of Houston's online course, ‘Lived Hindu Religion’, taught through weekly video lectures delivered by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey. The complaint against the course was raised by Vasant Bhatt, a political science major at the University and a Hindu-American activist.
Bhatt said he wrote to the dean complaining about the course material. However, he said, "The department attempted to deflect from the core issue by questioning my process and discrediting my valid concern — rather than investigating the substance of the complaint."
Bhatt says the ‘Lived Hindu Religion’ class reflected a broader issue in universities, spreading misinformation and fueling Hinduphobia in the US.
Shawn Lindsey, Senior Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications, University Marketing and Communications, University of Houston, said the concerns were being reviewed, as reported by India Today.
"The University of Houston upholds academic freedom and does not typically oversee specific faculty lectures. We do maintain curriculum oversight to ensure courses meet academic and pedagogical standards," said Lindsey.
"We also take concerns about the validity of course content seriously. We are reviewing the concerns raised and will address the issue as needed," Lindsey added.