A US man with a criminal record is allegedly responsible for more than a dozen hate crimes against Hindu women of Indian descent. He is accused of breaking the arms of several ladies and beating their husbands in return for their gold jewellery.

Lathan Johnson, a 37-year-old resident of East Palo Alto, is being jailed without bail, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney, after going on a two-month robbery rampage that targeted at least 14 Hindu women while they were dressed traditionally and wearing jewellery. His victims ranged in age from 50 to 73.

Jeff Rosen, the district attorney for Santa Clara County, told ABC7 that Johnson had frightened the couple, stolen their valuables, pulled them down the street, broken their wrist, and assaulted their husband.

In Hindu tradition, gold jewellery is ceremonial and, to many, sacred. Raising awareness is essential because there are several Indian holidays and festivals coming up, according to Samir Kalra of the Hindu American Foundation. The Indian community, according to Kalra, is feeling "vulnerable and fearful".

The Indian community, according to Kalra, is experiencing an increase in hate crimes and online Hindu-phobia. Kalra praised the DA's actions and is urging more counties to pursue crimes against Asian Americans as hate crimes. He noted that it sends a powerful message to see that we are moving on with aggressive prosecution.

DA Rosen claims there could be more victims, therefore Johnson's mug image would be shared. Anyone with knowledge is being urged to come forward. Johnson is still being held without bail. The maximum sentence for him is 63 years in prison. On November 4, he will return to court.

Numerous community members are aware of situations when Hindu women are targeted for their gold, according to online message boards from numerous locations with sizable Indian communities.