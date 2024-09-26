’Hindus go back’: BAPS Mandir in Sacramento vandalised 10 days after New York temple ’desecration’

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the Sacramento area of California was “desecrated” with anti-Hindu messages on Wednesday night, according to the BAPS Public Affairs. This is the second such attack in less than 10 days. A similar act of vandalism took place at the BAPS Mandir in New York on September 17.

"Less than 10 days after the desecration of the BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: "Hindus go back!" We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," the BAPS Public Affairs said in a post in X.

In another post on X, the BAPS Public Affairs shared a picture, saying that community leaders had gathered "for a heartfelt prayer ceremony at the BAPS Mandir in Sacramento, CA, "following the desecration of the mandir".

"Inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, we remain dedicated to promoting harmony and standing against intolerance. Together we will defeat hate," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office was quoted by ANI as saying that sheriff deputies responded to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, where the graffiti was discovered. Deputies also said that vandals had also cut water lines at the property.

Responding to the vandalism, Ami Bera, representing CA06 and Sacramento County in the US House of Representatives posted on X, "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected."

Hindu American Foundation, promoting human dignity, mutual respect, and pluralism thanked Beri for raising the issue of hate crime targeting a Hindu temple.

"Thank you @RepBera. This vandalism is an anti-Hindu hate crime targeting a Hindu temple with messages conflating Hindus with the Govt of India and telling Hindus to 'go home'," posted Hindu American Foundation on X.

New York temple 'desecration' Prior to this, a similar incident of vandalism took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York on September 17, 2024.

Several US lawmakers also condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New York's demanded accountability from the authorities.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar strongly condemned the "hideous act" and stressed that such acts of "vandalism, bigotry, and hate" must be fully investigated.