’Hindus go back’: BAPS Mandir in Sacramento vandalised 10 days after New York temple ’desecration’

BAPS temple in the Sacramento “was desecrated” Wednesday night with “anti-Hindu” message.

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Community leaders gathered for a heartfelt prayer ceremony at the BAPS Mandir in Sacramento, CA, following the desecration of the mandir.
Community leaders gathered for a heartfelt prayer ceremony at the BAPS Mandir in Sacramento, CA, following the desecration of the mandir.(BAPS Public Affairs/X)

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the Sacramento area of California was “desecrated” with anti-Hindu messages on Wednesday night, according to the BAPS Public Affairs. This is the second such attack in less than 10 days. A similar act of vandalism took place at the BAPS Mandir in New York on September 17.

"Less than 10 days after the desecration of the BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: "Hindus go back!" We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," the BAPS Public Affairs said in a post in X.

In another post on X, the BAPS Public Affairs shared a picture, saying that community leaders had gathered "for a heartfelt prayer ceremony at the BAPS Mandir in Sacramento, CA, "following the desecration of the mandir".

Also Read | BAPS temple vandalised in US with anti-India graffiti; Indian Consulate reacts

"Inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, we remain dedicated to promoting harmony and standing against intolerance. Together we will defeat hate," the post read.

 

Meanwhile, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office was quoted by ANI as saying that sheriff deputies responded to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, where the graffiti was discovered. Deputies also said that vandals had also cut water lines at the property.

Also Read | Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India, pro-Khalistan graffiti in US

Responding to the vandalism, Ami Bera, representing CA06 and Sacramento County in the US House of Representatives posted on X, "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected."

Hindu American Foundation, promoting human dignity, mutual respect, and pluralism thanked Beri for raising the issue of hate crime targeting a Hindu temple.

"Thank you @RepBera. This vandalism is an anti-Hindu hate crime targeting a Hindu temple with messages conflating Hindus with the Govt of India and telling Hindus to 'go home'," posted Hindu American Foundation on X.

Also Read | MEA condemns Hindu temple vandalisation in Canada, calls it ‘unfortunate’

New York temple 'desecration'

Prior to this, a similar incident of vandalism took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York on September 17, 2024.

The Consulate General of India in New York had also condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, labelling it “unacceptable.”

Also Read | Ram temple vandalized in Canada with anti-India graffiti, 2nd incident this year

Several US lawmakers also condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New York's demanded accountability from the authorities.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar strongly condemned the "hideous act" and stressed that such acts of "vandalism, bigotry, and hate" must be fully investigated.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld’Hindus go back’: BAPS Mandir in Sacramento vandalised 10 days after New York temple ’desecration’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.000.00
      Chennai
      76,391.000.00
      Delhi
      76,543.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.