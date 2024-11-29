‘Hindus in Bangladesh subjected to death…’: World leaders slam Yunus govt amid Chinmoy Krishna Das arrest | 10 updates

In the latest development of Chinmoy Krishna Das case, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Thursday expressed solidarity with the priest. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested for sedition after allegedly placing a flag on a stand showing Bangladesh's national flag. On Tuesday, a Chittagong court rejected his bail request and sent him to custody. The arrest has caused widespread anger, with many calling for his immediate release. Check the latest development here: