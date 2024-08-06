‘Hindus, free thinkers will die’: Taslima Nasreen predicts ‘religious darkness’ in Bangladesh amid massive protest

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published6 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST
On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country amid massive unrest. Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament. Meanwhile, Taslima Nasreen has “predicted” the future of the South-Asian country.

The exiled Bangladeshi author earlier pointed out the irony of Hasina's departure due to student protests. Nasreen commented that Hasina had exiled her to satisfy Islamists, who later joined the student movement, resulting in Hasina's removal.

On Facebook, Taslima Nasreen later posted a conversation in Bengali, where she apparently predicted the future of the country as religious extremists take charge.

In the seemingly-imagined discussion about Bangladesh's future, someone asks Taslima Nasreen which political party she supports, and she replies that she supports none of them. When asked why, she says none of the parties are secular or non-communal.

When asked specifically about the Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party and CPB, she says that they all support religious, misogynistic laws and won't remove the state religion or promote equal rights in family laws.

Regarding Hasina's departure, Taslima mentions that Hasina has been corrupt, restricted freedom of speech and failed to uphold democracy and secularism. She believes Hasina should leave if the people don't want her.

When asked who should lead, she says it should be whoever people vote for. If Jamaat-e-Islami comes to power, she acknowledges that they may destroy the country but points out that others haven't done any better.

If Jamaat gains power, they will implement Sharia law, and women will lose their freedom, she says. Taslima argues that it doesn't matter what she wants; the majority's desires are what count.

She says she doesn't believe any current political parties can benefit society, so she suggests a new secular party should emerge to support democracy and humanism. She says it is the people's responsibility to create such a party. The country will remain trapped in “religious darkness” if no such party arises.

‘Hindus, free thinker will die’

Hindus, atheists, rationalists, free thinkers and liberals will face harassment and possibly death, with survivors trying to leave the country, Taslima says. She foresees that religious fanatics and helpless people will remain, leading to the country's eventual downfall.

“Who will live in the country?”

“Religious fanatics, fools, jihadis, and restless, helpless people.”

“What will happen then?”

“Then one day, the country will sink underwater.”

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST
