Historic gains in small stocks highlight investor exuberance

Shares of small companies are outpacing their larger counterparts by the widest margin in more than two decades. Behind their rise: confidence among investors that heavy stimulus and coronavirus vaccine deployment will boost the economy.

Through Friday, the Russell 2000 index of small companies had climbed 15% and set 10 closing records so far this year, well above the S&P 500’s 4% rise. That is the largest such gap between the two indexes through Feb. 19 since 2000, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Small-cap stocks and the S&P 500 edged lower on Monday.

The leadership by small companies goes back even further. Over the past six months, they are beating the S&P 500 by about 30 percentage points as investors anticipate greater fiscal spending from the Biden administration.

Among some of the biggest gainers: hydrogen fuel-cell company Plug Power Inc., fast-food chain Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and retailer Macy’s Inc. All three stocks have more than doubled in the past six months and are up at least 35% in 2021.

Smaller companies are more tied to the domestic economy than their large-cap counterparts, which make more money overseas. Economically sensitive sectors such as energy, materials and banking also account for more of the Russell 2000 than larger indexes. These cyclical groups were battered by the pandemic but are now powering markets to records.

The sustained leadership from small-caps also shows how traders are pouring money into investments that they think have more room to climb. Large technology companies, which pulled markets higher for much of the past decade and have been among the most widely owned stocks by investors for years, have pulled back in recent sessions.

“The stars are really lined up for small-caps as an asset class this year," said Amy Zhang, a small-cap fund portfolio manager at Alger.

In another illustration of their recent leadership, the Russell 2000 is outgaining the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index to start the year by the largest margin on record in figures going back more than three decades.

Many investors have been piling into stocks and commodities lately, anticipating that historic support from the Federal Reserve will keep boosting asset prices. The number of investors surveyed by Bank of America in a monthly poll who said they hold more stocks and commodities than the benchmarks they track hit its highest level in a decade this month.

Investors in recent weeks have also plowed tens of billions of dollars into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds tracking stocks, with some of that money flowing toward small-cap funds such as the iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Some investors including Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors, are now betting that small companies can continue leading markets after they trailed larger firms for years.

“There’s still a lot of ground that small-caps can make up, given that they’ve lagged for most of the previous [economic] expansion," said Mr. Gokhman, who has increased his small-cap holdings recently.

In another signal that investors expect rising economic growth and inflation, Treasury yields have climbed, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to 1.37%, its highest level in nearly a year. Yields advance as prices fall. Rising yields tend to boost bank stocks by improving lending profitability.

Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, raised his investments in smaller companies in November, in part to take advantage of improving cyclical sectors such as banking and industrials.

Another boost for small companies: rising energy stocks as oil prices climb. U.S. crude prices, which rally when traders expect some combination of higher fuel demand or lower supply, recently crested above $60 a barrel for the first time since the pandemic shut down the economy.

Despite the bullish economic signals, some market watchers associate the gains in small companies with rising investor speculation. Many small companies that have surged in recent weeks are still struggling to cope with coronavirus restrictions, and economic data show the recovery slowing this winter.

The recent volatility in videogame retailer GameStop Corp. and other hot stocks among individual investors helped drive big swings in the Russell 2000 and small-cap benchmarks. But many investors continue to seek fast returns in smaller companies.

Following their recent surge, Russell 2000 companies are now much more expensive than those in the S&P 500 and Dow industrials, based on earnings from the past year and expectations for the year ahead. Earnings for small-cap companies were hit much harder during the pandemic last year, but that is also a reason some analysts expect them to rise more quickly moving forward.

Still, weaker profit results for small-caps signal to some analysts that the surge may have already gone too far.

Amanda Agati, chief investment strategist at PNC Financial Services Group, is skeptical that small-cap leadership can continue, noting that consumer spending and other economic indicators would have to quickly return to pre-pandemic levels to justify the latest gains.

The climb accelerated in November, when Joe Biden was declared winner of the presidential election, and has largely continued uninterrupted—a sign to some that speculation is playing a large role.

“[It] has really been a sentiment shift," Ms. Agati said. “It’s basically the market’s expectation that significant fiscal stimulus is coming to the rescue."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via