Historic gains in small stocks highlight investor exuberance

Through Friday, the Russell 2000 index of small companies had climbed 15% and set 10 closing records so far this year, well above the S&P 500’s 4% rise. That is the largest such gap between the two indexes through Feb. 19 since 2000, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Small-cap stocks and the S&P 500 edged lower on Monday.

