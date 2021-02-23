Subscribe
Home >News >World >Historic gains in small stocks highlight investor exuberance
File Photo: Among some of the biggest gainers is retailer Macy’s Inc whose stocks have more than doubled in the past six months

Historic gains in small stocks highlight investor exuberance

4 min read . 04:31 PM IST Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez, The Wall Street Journal

Investors are piling into smaller companies and other cyclical stocks as booming market rally continues

Shares of small companies are outpacing their larger counterparts by the widest margin in more than two decades. Behind their rise: confidence among investors that heavy stimulus and coronavirus vaccine deployment will boost the economy.

Through Friday, the Russell 2000 index of small companies had climbed 15% and set 10 closing records so far this year, well above the S&P 500’s 4% rise. That is the largest such gap between the two indexes through Feb. 19 since 2000, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Small-cap stocks and the S&P 500 edged lower on Monday.

