Historic gains in small stocks highlight investor exuberance
Investors are piling into smaller companies and other cyclical stocks as booming market rally continues
Shares of small companies are outpacing their larger counterparts by the widest margin in more than two decades. Behind their rise: confidence among investors that heavy stimulus and coronavirus vaccine deployment will boost the economy.
Through Friday, the Russell 2000 index of small companies had climbed 15% and set 10 closing records so far this year, well above the S&P 500’s 4% rise. That is the largest such gap between the two indexes through Feb. 19 since 2000, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Small-cap stocks and the S&P 500 edged lower on Monday.
