‘Historic,’ Jaishankar lauds Armenia-Azerbaijan treaty; Isreal ‘praises Trump's bold vision’ | How world leaders react

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty reached in Washington an "important achievement" for dialogue and diplomacy that India advocates.

In a post on X, Jaishankar also said he spoke to his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and congratulated him on the development.

The deal, aimed at ending the decades-long dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was formalized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with U.S. President Donald Trump acting as mediator. At a White House peace summit on Friday, leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict.

"Good to speak to Armenian FM @AraratMirzoyan. Congratulated him on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty reached in Washington DC. This is an important achievement for dialogue and diplomacy that India advocates," Jaishankar said in the post.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli leaders on Saturday welcomed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and lauded President Trump for brokering the deal

"Congratulations to President Trump! Your bold leadership and global vision have made another peace agreement possible," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted. "I also congratulate President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, and the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia on signing this historic agreement."

Netanyahu added, "May you all enjoy a new era of reconciliation and shared prosperity."