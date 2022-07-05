Male and female cricketers in New Zealand will now earn equal pay, thanks to a five-year agreement by New Zealand Cricket and the players' association. According to the agreement, women's players will be paid the same match fees as men in all forms and events at both the domestic and international levels.

The deal that includes the better salary and conditions is based on the men's and women's professional players earning 29.75 percent of the NZC's forecasted revenue over five years ($349m), or an estimated $104 million.

The top three domestic women's players in each Major Association would be eligible for a maximum of $19,146 (an increase from $3,423), followed by $18,646 ($3,423) for sixth place and $18,146 ($3,423) for 12th place.

The number of domestic contracts for women would rise from 54 to 72 under the deal while men will receive larger retainers as a result of their increased participation in matches, formats, and training and playing time.

"This is the most important agreement in our sport, as it binds NZC, the major associations, and our players at the hip, and sets the foundation to fund, grow and develop cricket," said NZC Chief Executive David White.

"It's been a collaborative yet very robust negotiation. Importantly, it represents a significant step forward as we continue to grow our investment in women's cricket."

"It's great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men," said White Ferns captain Sophie Devine.

"It's a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls."

Pay disparity in Indian cricket

Back in India, male cricket players enjoy far greater benefits than their female counterparts. As of 2021-22, Category A female cricketers earn ₹50 lakh per match while their maile counterparts in the same category earn ₹5 crore. Moreover, male cricket players have an A+ category that pays ₹7 crore per match.

Category B female cricketers earn ₹30 lakh per match while male cricket players in the same category earn ₹3 crore. Even Category C players in male cricket get ₹1 crore per match while female players in the category get ₹10 lakh, 10% of what their male counterparts.

In 2015-16, the situation was even worse for female cricket players in India. Category A cricketers used to get ₹15 lakh while Category B players got ₹10 lakh per match. During those days, Category A male cricketers earned ₹1 crore per match, Grade B ₹50 lakhs and Grade C ₹25 lakhs.

