Historic! New Zealand declares equal pay for male, female cricketers2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 06:40 PM IST
Back in India, male cricket players enjoy far greater benefits than their female counterparts.
Male and female cricketers in New Zealand will now earn equal pay, thanks to a five-year agreement by New Zealand Cricket and the players' association. According to the agreement, women's players will be paid the same match fees as men in all forms and events at both the domestic and international levels.