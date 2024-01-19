US Congress has passed a resolution, expressing the contribution of the Indian-American community and IIT graduates in America. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subramanian Raja Krishnamoorthi, US representative for Illinois's 8th congressional district, last week passed a resolution in the House of Representatives.

Krishnamoorthi said that the "presence of Indian-American residents enriches the United States whereas the Indian-American community and the graduates of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in the United States have made valuable and significant contributions to society across many professions and disciplines". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling IIT graduates 'Committed', he added that they are dedicated to research, innovation, promotion of trade, and international cooperation between India and the US.

Krishnamoorthi urged the House to recognise the role of Indian-American in US society and honour the technological, scientific, and economic innovation attributable to IIT Graduates.

According to last year's data from US Embassy and Consulates, the number of international students from India to the US increased by 35% and resulted in an all-time high of 268,923 students in the academic year 2022-23. Indian students constitute more than 25% of the over one million foreign students studying in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the United States for the first time since 2009/10. The number of Indian graduate students rose by 63% to 165,936 students, an increase of nearly 64,000 students, compared to 2022, while Indian undergraduate students also increased by 16%.

"“You did it, India! Each and every Indian student in the United States and the families supporting their success deserve recognition for this achievement. The decision to study abroad, and your choice of the United States, represents a valuable investment by you and your families. You are bringing our countries closer together and leading us towards a bright future," US Ambassador Eric Garcetti remarked last year.

