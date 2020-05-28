Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather

“We could see some raindrops on the windows and just figured that whatever it was, was too close to the launch pad at the time we needed it not to be," Hurley, the spacecraft commander, said after the flight was scrubbed. “Understand that everybody's probably a little bit bummed out. That's just part of the deal. ... We'll do it again, I think, on Saturday." “Appreciate your resilience sitting there in the vehicle," a controller replied.