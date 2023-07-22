Historic! US gets first woman as top Navy officer; President Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:33 AM IST
Admiral Lisa Franchetti has been chosen by US President Joe Biden to be the next Chief of Naval Operations, making her the first woman to hold this position in the US Navy's history.
US President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be the Navy's top officer, a historic appointment that would make her the first woman to hold this position in the US Navy's history and also the first woman in the joint chiefs of staff, as per CNN.
