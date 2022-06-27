‘Historic’: Why NASA's rocket launch from Australia is special?

It was a ‘historic’ moment for Australia's space industry on Sunday when NASA conducted its first-ever launch outside the United States. Speaking on the launch, Michael Jones, CEO of Equatorial Launch Australia which owns and operates the launch site, sounded elated saying, "It is a momentous occasion for us as a company in particular, but it's historic for Australia." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted that from the start, the project was hailed as the beginning of a "new era" for the country's space industry. This was the first NASA rocket to launch from Australia since 1995

