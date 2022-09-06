Hit by sanctions Russia's growth may slow down to 0.5%5 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 01:58 PM IST
As an aftermath to the Ukraine war and sanctions imposed by US and Europe, Russia may face a longer and deeper recession.
Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.