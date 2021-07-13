1 min read.Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 07:41 PM ISTBloomberg
Ho Chi Minh City authorities say they have requested all factories, not just those of Samsung, to temporarily close down until they submit plans on quarantines, accommodations for their workers to stay in their plants
Ho Chi Minh City ordered Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex and other companies with factories in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park to suspend operations and set up on-site sleeping accommodations for workers amid the virus outbreak, said Le Bich Loan, the park’s deputy manager.
“We have requested all factories, not just those of Samsung, to temporarily close down until they submit plans on quarantines, accommodations for their workers to stay in their plants," she said by phone. “After reviewing their plans, we will allow those that meet our requirements to reopen."