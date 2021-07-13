Ho Chi Minh City ordered Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex and other companies with factories in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park to suspend operations and set up on-site sleeping accommodations for workers amid the virus outbreak, said Le Bich Loan, the park’s deputy manager.

“We have requested all factories, not just those of Samsung, to temporarily close down until they submit plans on quarantines, accommodations for their workers to stay in their plants," she said by phone. “After reviewing their plans, we will allow those that meet our requirements to reopen."

Intel Corp., which has a test and assembly plant in the park, is allowed to continue operations after setting up sleepover arrangements and reducing some of its operations, Loan said.

Representatives for Samsung and Intel did not immediately respond to after-hours requests for comment.

Authorities in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, home to Samsung Electronics Co. factories and global suppliers for Apple Inc., earlier imposed similar requirements.

In Ho Chi Minh City, a fast-spreading outbreak has led to a 15-day stay-home order beginning July 9.

Saigon Hi-Tech Park has 86 to 157 companies and institutes, according to the English and Vietnamese versions of its website, respectively. Each site provides a different number of corporate tenants.

