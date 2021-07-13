This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >Ho Chi Minh City tells Samsung, others to suspend factory amid Covid outbreak
Ho Chi Minh City tells Samsung, others to suspend factory amid Covid outbreak
1 min read.07:41 PM ISTBloomberg
Ho Chi Minh City authorities say they have requested all factories, not just those of Samsung, to temporarily close down until they submit plans on quarantines, accommodations for their workers to stay in their plants
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ho Chi Minh City ordered Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex and other companies with factories in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park to suspend operations and set up on-site sleeping accommodations for workers amid the virus outbreak, said Le Bich Loan, the park’s deputy manager.
Ho Chi Minh City ordered Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex and other companies with factories in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park to suspend operations and set up on-site sleeping accommodations for workers amid the virus outbreak, said Le Bich Loan, the park’s deputy manager.
“We have requested all factories, not just those of Samsung, to temporarily close down until they submit plans on quarantines, accommodations for their workers to stay in their plants," she said by phone. “After reviewing their plans, we will allow those that meet our requirements to reopen."
“We have requested all factories, not just those of Samsung, to temporarily close down until they submit plans on quarantines, accommodations for their workers to stay in their plants," she said by phone. “After reviewing their plans, we will allow those that meet our requirements to reopen."