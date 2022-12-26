Holiday sales jump 7.6% in US despite inflation scare

1 min read . 09:58 PM IST

Ananya Mariam Rajesh,Ann Maria Shibu, Reuters

Representational image: Holiday sales rose as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent.

The rise is lower than the 8.5% increase from a year earlier when shoppers began spending the money they had saved during the early part of the pandemic