This development comes in the wake of the European Union introducing “a new visa-waiver form for non-EU countries, meaning visitors will need to pay an extra €7 (£5.92) for a visa-waiver form ahead of entry to member countries. The European travel information and authorisation system ( ETIAS ) will apply to non-EU citizens from around 60 countries that have visa-free travel within the EU, including the UK. There is a silver lining for Brits though, as just this month it's been announced that the new charge will be delayed until late 2023," as per the Daily Mirror report. Notably, India will not be affected by this move as it is not one of the countries eligible to apply for ETIAS and visit Europe without a visa.