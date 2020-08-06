Hollywood empties 2020 release calendar as theatre operations remain disrupted

As Hollywood pulls out key 2020 releases, challenges mount for India as it will face dearth of content once theatres reopen. Several Hindi films have already gone to digital platforms, while others that are still incomplete are eyeing 2021 dates. As of now, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, and sports drama ’83 are the only two films that have committed to release in theatres this year for Diwali and Christmas respectively.