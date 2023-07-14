Hollywood writers and actors strike: How will it impact TV shows and movies?

Thousands of actors from Hollywood's film and television industry have decided to go on strike, joining the writers who initiated the walkout 11 weeks ago. The strike by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is expected to have a significant impact on viewers' beloved shows and movies.

If the walkout proceeds, all production of films and scripted television shows in the United States, except for independent productions not covered by labour contracts with unions, will come to a halt.

FilmLA, the organisation responsible for issuing film permits, reported a standstill in the production of dramas and comedies in Los Angeles. Consequently, shows like "Stranger Things" and “The Handmaid's Tale" shut down production, reported Reuters.

The repercussions of the strike will also be felt in the upcoming fall TV season. Broadcast networks like Fox and Walt Disney Co's ABC have unveiled their fall line-ups, which heavily feature reality shows, unaffected by the strikes. As a result, ABC will broadcast reruns of the popular comedy series "Abbott Elementary," while Fox will feature an already completed animated comedy.

The launch of fresh seasons of comedies and dramas, typically scheduled for September, is likely to be delayed due to the strike.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video will still be able to provide locally-produced shows from countries like Korea and India. However, their Hollywood productions will be put on hold until the labour disputes are resolved.

News programs will continue as normal as their writers are represented by a different union. Unscripted reality shows like "Big Brother" and "The Bachelor" will also remain unaffected.

In terms of movies, the immediate impact will be limited since the production of films generally takes two to three years. However, future releases, including highly anticipated films like Marvel's "Blade" and "Thunderbolts," have already been delayed, and it is expected that more movies will be put on hold until the labour conflicts are resolved. Promotional events for upcoming movies will also be cancelled.

