Hollywood film and TV writers have gone on strike in a labour dispute over pay that hinges on how the streaming boom is changing show business. Hundreds of members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) picketed in New York and Los Angeles, the first work stoppage to hit Hollywood in 15 years.

The strike has forced late-night shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to cancel new episodes and has led to sketch show "Saturday Night Live" shutting down indefinitely.

The guild is seeking changes in pay and the formulas used to compensate writers when their work is streamed, among other proposals. The WGA estimated its changes would cost about £429m ($594m) a year. The strike hits Hollywood studios at a difficult time, with conglomerates under pressure to make their streaming services profitable after pumping billions of dollars into programming to attract subscribers.

The last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days, costing the California economy an estimated £2.1 billion (Rs. 2,146.83 crore) as productions shut down. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the current strike would have "profound consequences, direct and indirect".

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios, said it had proposed "generous increases in compensation" and was willing to increase its offer. But it said it objected to WGA demands that "would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not".

The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers' previous work or asking them to rewrite drafts created by AI.

Some actors have turned out to support the striking writers, with Rob Lowe saying, "I support the writers because as actors, we are only as good as the writing we get." Writers got creative with their picket signs. One read "What would Larry David do?" while another threatened "Pay your writers or we'll spoil 'Succession.'"

If the work stoppage becomes protracted, networks will increasingly fill programming lineups with unscripted reality shows, news magazines and reruns. It could also delay the pivotal fall TV season, for which writing for shows normally starts in May or June. Netflix may be insulated from any immediate impact because of its global focus and access to non-US production facilities.

