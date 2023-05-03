Hollywood writers go on strike: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ cancels episode - here's why2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:38 AM IST
The last writers' strike in 2007-2008 lasted 100 days, costing the California economy an estimated Rs. 2,146.83 crore.
Hollywood film and TV writers have gone on strike in a labour dispute over pay that hinges on how the streaming boom is changing show business. Hundreds of members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) picketed in New York and Los Angeles, the first work stoppage to hit Hollywood in 15 years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×