Holocaust survivor says will live through ‘ar**hole Putin’ too. Read here

The Holocaust survivor's comparison of Kremlin to the Nazis comes after Russian troops were accused earlier this month of committing war crimes on Ukrainian civilians in Bucha. At least 20 bodies in civilian clothes, with some having their hands tied in their backs, were found in the Ukrainian town - located northwest of capital Kyiv. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently investigating the war crimes in Bucha as well as Mariupol - one of the most affected places in Ukraine by the war.