'Home-away-from-home': London's India club to shut down next month. Details here
The historic India Club in London, once a hub for nationalists, will close after a battle against its closure. The club was set up in 1950s as a space for Indian immigrants to meet and socialise.
The India Club in London, which once served as a hub for nationalists in the country, will close on September 17 after a protracted battle against its closure. The owners of the India Club, Yadgar Marker and his daughter Phiroza, launched a 'Save the India Club' appeal several years ago, but have now finally announced its closure.