Homes washed away, cars toppled as Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves trail of ruin in Philippines, barrels toward Vietnam

Typhoon Kalmaegi left a horrifying trail of destruction in the Philippines. As per NPR, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has declared a state of emergency in his nation. Images and videos from the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi show homes swept away, streets submerged, cars overturned, and belongings scattered as the storm left a trail of devastation.

Advertisement

The latest death toll due to the natural disaster stands at 114. At least 127 people are missing, too, causing fears that the final toll could be much higher.

Typhoon Kalmaegi aftermath Now, the typhoon seems to be heading towards Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh City is especially at risk, as the heavy rains resulting from the typhoon could coincide with high tide, leading to a high probability of flooding.

Bags of burger buns lie among crates in mud outside a McDonald's restaurant in the aftermath of flooding caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Consolacion, Cebu, Philippines

In the Philippines, too, it was flash flooding that did the greatest damage, as most of the deaths were caused by drowning. The province of Cebu, located in the central region of the country, bore the brunt of this latest assault by nature.

Advertisement

Overall, the typhoon affected two million people and displaced over 560,000. The Office of Civil Defense told NPR that authorities had placed around 450,000 people in emergency shelters.

Typhoon Kalmaegi headed to Vietnam As per Reuters, the storm is regaining strength en route to Vietnam. The country is already making preparations to keep its people safe, moving 350,000 of them out of the danger zone.

Piles of cars are seen in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan, in the province of Cebu

The problem for Vietnam, as it currently stands, is that the typhoon is replenishing itself as it moves over the South China Sea. Once it makes landfall in the central provinces of the country, as expected, all wings of the state machinery will need to be activated to support the rescue and relief efforts.

An aerial view shows Liloan town, in the province of Cebu on November 6, 2025, in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi

However, these are also the areas where coffee is grown, and the destruction of that crop could prove costly for locals.

Advertisement

What may also adversely affect the country is the massive jolt to the aviation and tourism business. Eight airports are likely to be severely impacted, including Da Nang International Airport, a key landing spot for tourists.

FAQs What is Kalmaegi? Kalmaegi is a typhoon that ravaged the Philippines and is now headed towards Vietnam.

Which province of the Philippines was most badly affected? Cebu Province, in the central part of the Philippines, was the most severely affected.