Homophobia in Islam: Do Muslims support ‘Hijabi Lesbians’ & ‘Namazi gays’? Devdutt Pattanaik posts on ‘worst blasphemy’

After Muhsin Hendricks, the world's first openly gay imam, was shot dead in South Africa's Gqeberha, Indian author and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik raised questions about the “worst blasphemy” in Islam – Homophobia.

Pattanaik, the Indian gay author, had come out of the closet in 2018, days after the abolishment of Section 377, the law that criminalised same-sex relations, according to a Times of India report.

Sharing the news of Hendricks' murder on Instagram, the mythologist claimed that Muslims do not support ‘Hijabi Lesbians’ and ‘Namazi gays’ and said the left-wingers never address the Islamic structural homophobia.

Advertisement

Also Read | Any state-sponsored homophobia should worry us all

“Send this all those pro-Palestinian queers and Left wing ‘activists’ who insist Muslims support Hijabi Lesbians and Namazi gays... those who will never talk about Islamic structural homophobia and keep quoting some bizarre convenient retelling of mythological tales of Lut/Lot, Sodom and Gommorah,” he wrote in his post.

“Stop outsourcing homophobia to God. It's the worst form of blasphemy,” Pattanaik added.

Advertisement

Muhsin Hendricks murder: Muhsin Hendricks, who ran a mosque intended as a safe haven for gay and other marginalised Muslims, was in a car with another person when a vehicle stopped in front of them and blocked their exit, South African police said.

“Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle,” the Eastern Cape force said in a statement.

“Thereafter they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle was shot and killed.”

Advertisement

The motive for the murder, the police said, is unknown.

Hendricks, involved in various LGBTQ advocacy groups, came out as gay in 1996. He ran the Al-Ghurbaah mosque at Wynberg near his birthplace, Cape Town.

Hendricks, the subject of a 2022 documentary called “The Radical”, had previously alluded to threats against him. But he insisted that “the need to be authentic” was “greater than the fear to die”.

Here's how social media reacted to Muhsin Hendricks murder: “What terrifies me about the brazen murder of Muhsin Hendricks is that I probably know people who will celebrate his death,” a terrified social media user said.

Advertisement

“The murder of Muhsin Hendricks must be condemned in the strongest terms. The protection and preservation of life is an inviolable, cardinal principle of the Shari'ah. This isn't up for debate,” said another user.

“NO ONE has the right to intentionally take the life of another. Ever. The murder of Muhsin Hendricks can NEVER be condoned or justified in the name of Islam. It is not our responsibility to pass judgement. No one BUT Allah(SWT), can do so. Those celebrating - you sick!” a user added.

Advertisement