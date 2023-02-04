Honda issues 'Do Not Drive' warning for 8,200 US vehicles over unrepaired Takata air bag inflators
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said owners of those vehicles should not drive them until they get repairs, warning ‘the risk to vehicle occupants is dire.’
Honda Motor Co on Friday issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for 8,200 model year Acura and Honda vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bag inflators in the United States.
