Honda has issued a recall of approximately half a million vehicles in the United States and Canada due to a problem with the front seat belts. The recall affects several of Honda's popular models, including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey, the 2019 Insight, and the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

According to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on March 15, the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can degrade over time, causing the release button to shrink against the channel at lower temperatures.

This increase in friction can prevent the buckle from latching properly, leaving the driver or passengers unrestrained in the event of a crash, which increases the risk of injury.

While Honda has not received any reports of injuries related to this issue, the automaker is urging owners to take their vehicles to a dealer as soon as possible. Honda dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if necessary. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by letter starting on April 17.

In addition to this recall, Honda announced in December 2022 that it would recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles due to issues with brake pedal sensors in some models. China's State Administration for Market Regulation reported that a total of 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced between October 8, 2018, and September 7, 2020, by Honda's joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. would be recalled, along with another 95,081 units from Honda's manufacturing partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. made between August 27, 2018, and August 6, 2020.

The problem is related to lubricating oil introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process, which can cause issues with the sensors over time. The recall for this issue will begin on March 31, 2023, according to the statement from China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

(With agency inputs)

