Honda recalling popular models like CR-V, Accord - here’s why2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:41 AM IST
Honda announced in December 2022 that it would recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles due to issues with brake pedal sensors.
Honda has issued a recall of approximately half a million vehicles in the United States and Canada due to a problem with the front seat belts. The recall affects several of Honda's popular models, including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey, the 2019 Insight, and the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.
