Honda recalling popular models like CR-V, Accord - here’s why

In addition to this recall, Honda announced in December 2022 that it would recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles due to issues with brake pedal sensors in some models. China's State Administration for Market Regulation reported that a total of 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced between October 8, 2018, and September 7, 2020, by Honda's joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. would be recalled, along with another 95,081 units from Honda's manufacturing partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. made between August 27, 2018, and August 6, 2020.

