Honeywell company veteran Kapur to replace Adamczyk as CEO1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:07 PM IST
The 57-year-old Kapur will take over the top role on June 1, roughly 10 months after he was appointed Honeywell's president and chief operating officer
Honeywell International Inc said on Tuesday that Vimal Kapur, who has more than three decades of experience leading the diversified manufacturer's various businesses, will succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×