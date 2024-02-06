Hong Kong airport authorities Tuesday said a ground worker was killed when he was hit by an aircraft, a rare incident that prompted an arrest for dangerous driving, news agency AFP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hong Kong police said the victim, a 34-year-old Jordanian national working in Hong Kong, is believed to have been riding in the passenger seat of a tow truck when he fell out of the vehicle and was hit by the plane being pulled behind it.

Also Read | Uttarakhand UCC Bill proposes registration of live-in relationships The man was found lying on a taxiway with multiple serious injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, the Hong Kong police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vehicle's 60-year-old driver had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death, Hong Kong police said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi clarifies on 'dog biscuit' row during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Hong Kong's airport authority said the man was an employee at ground support and maintenance firm China Aircraft Services.

"It is suspected that the seat belt was left unfastened while the staff was working on the (vehicle)," the authority said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vehicle’s driver has been detained pending an investigation, the police said Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!