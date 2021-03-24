Hong Kong and Macau suspend Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over 'flawed' vials

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hong Kong and Macau on Wednesday said they were suspending the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine after being informed of a packaging problem with a batch of vials.

Both Chinese cities said their decision came after they were contacted about the issue by Fosun, the Chinese pharmaceutical company that is distributing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vials with the lot number 210102 were found to have defective packaging, authorities said.

The statements from Hong Kong and Macau did not give any details on how the packaging was defective but both said they did not believe there were any safety risks.

Authorities said they decided to act out of an abundance of caution until their investigation is concluded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One centre visited by an AFP reporter had been taped off.

