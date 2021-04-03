Singapore Airlines confirmed the order but said passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore would not be affected by the suspension, which runs until April 16.
A transit passenger on the SQ882 flight had a negative pre-departure test result, but subsequently tested positive on arrival in Hong Kong, the airline said.
"SIA has taken immediate steps to strengthen checks at the point of embarkation to ensure our customers are in compliance with Hong Kong’s regulatory requirements," it said in a statement.
It would help health authorities in their efforts to trace those who had contact with the infected person, it added.
The other three non-compliant passengers were also transit passengers who went through pre-departure tests at clinics in their places of origin that fell short of Hong Kong's requirements, Singapore's aviation regulator said.
All three passengers were tested negative, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said.