Hong Kong bound Air Busan Airbus A321 catches fire in South Korea

A fire broke out in the tail section of an Air Busan A321 aircraft at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 1 All 170 passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the plane, and there were no reported injuries. 2 Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

According to Airt Live, the Air Busan aircraft, bound for Hong Kong, carried 176 people: 169 passengers and 7 crew members. All managed to escape via emergency exits.

The Korea Herald initially reported no injuries; however, authorities later confirmed that three passengers sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries during the evacuation process.

While the fire started at the tail of the plane, it appeared to have spread to the fuselage of the craft.

A fire official said the fire apparently started inside the tail end of the plane.