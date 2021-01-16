Hong Kong calls US sanctions on officials ‘despicable’

The move is the latest among a raft of measures the White House has taken to punish China after Beijing imposed national security laws in Hong Kong last year. The law has cast doubt on whether the former colony can still have the “high degree of autonomy" promised before the British handed it back to China in 1997. The U.S. has begun revoking the “special status" the city had enjoyed, and also sanctioned officials including Chief Executive Carrie Lam.