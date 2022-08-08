Hong Kong cuts Covid hotel quarantine to 3 days on arrivals2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 12:39 PM IST
The policy taking effect Friday will be Hong Kong's shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began
The new policy on quarantine during arrival in the state taking effect from Friday will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, in Hong Kong.