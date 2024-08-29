Hong Kong editors convicted of sedition in landmark press-freedom verdict
SummaryThe first such convictions in decades concern articles about political opposition published by Stand News, a top source of information about 2019 protests.
HONG KONG—Two top editors of a pro-democracy Hong Kong news outlet were found guilty of sedition charges on Thursday, the first convictions under the colonial-era law against the media in decades as the city’s Beijing-backed authorities press a sweeping legal campaign to clamp down on dissent.