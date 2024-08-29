Hong Kong editors convicted of sedition in landmark press-freedom verdict

HONG KONG—Two top editors of a pro-democracy Hong Kong news outlet were found guilty of sedition charges on Thursday, the first convictions under the colonial-era law against the media in decades as the city’s Beijing-backed authorities press a sweeping legal campaign to clamp down on dissent.

The editors, Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam Shiu-tung, led Stand News—a now closed online outlet that was a leading source on the city’s campaign for democracy, often through the cameras of reporters who spent hours on the streets, dodging pepper spray and tear gas to document the protests that swept the city in 2019.

Judge Kwok Wai-kin ruled that during the protests, Stand News “became a tool to smear and vilify" China’s government and the Hong Kong authorities.

The convictions carry a potential sentence of up to two years in prison.

Stand News was known for its livestream coverage, which eventually documented its own demise. As the police moved to arrest journalists from the outlet in December 2021, one of them turned on his video camera and began broadcasting his conversation with the officers at his door. Then the police entered, ordered him to stop and took him into custody.

Soon after the police raids in 2021, Stand News closed down. Chung and Lam were charged with conspiring to publish or reproduce seditious publications and faced a lengthy trial that began in October 2022.

The final blow to Stand News comes as the government continues pursuing charges against the founder of another now-closed pro-democracy outlet, Apple Daily. Its founder, the clothing and publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, is on trial for publishing seditious material and collusion with foreign forces, a crime under Hong Kong’s national security law that carries a possible life sentence.

The cases against Stand News and Apple Daily have helped the authorities subdue Hong Kong’s once-bold news media. Only a handful of small, pro-democracy news outlets remain, usually focusing on strict news reporting with little to no opinion articles. Hong Kong has also beefed up its sedition law as part of a package of national security laws this year, raising the maximum sentence to seven years, or 10 years in cases involving collusion with foreign forces.

The crackdown in Hong Kong is part of a global deterioration in conditions for news media over the past decade, with more than half of the world’s population now living in places where threats to press freedom are “very serious," according to Reporters Without Borders, a group that advocates for press freedom.

Press-freedom groups and foreign governments have condemned the declining media environment in Hong Kong. Last year, on the second anniversary of Stand News’ closure, two dozen democracies including the U.S. said they were “deeply concerned at the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities’ continued attacks on freedom of the press and their suppression of independent local media in Hong Kong."

Stand News was one of several smaller news outlets that had opened in Hong Kong over the past decade, inspired in part by public hopes for democracy. The outlets often focused on live video to capture the protests on Hong Kong’s streets.

One reporter, Gwyneth Ho, became particularly prominent in 2019 after her interviews with protesters who broke into the city’s legislature and live coverage of attacks by a gang on protesters, journalists and commuters in a train station, where she was also attacked.

Ho, who later moved into politics, was convicted of conspiracy to commit subversion in May in the most sweeping national security law case since it was imposed on the city by China’s legislature in 2020. She has denied the charges against her.

Stand News carried extensive interviews with opposition politicians and stories on allegations of police brutality.

“Hong Kongers in and out of Hong Kong had our eyes glued to Stand News as well as Apple Daily’s round-the-clock reporting," said Victoria Hui, an associate professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame. “While Stand News never became as big and resourceful as Apple Daily, it was almost as influential."

Chris Tang, Hong Kong’s security secretary, accused Stand News in 2021 of “demonizing" the city’s prison system in its reporting. Ta Kung Pao, a Chinese state-controlled newspaper, ran a series of articles denouncing Stand News in 2021, saying it supported terrorism by publishing an article comparing violent resistance in Hong Kong with Northern Ireland.

When questioned over the Northern Ireland article during the trial in January, Chung said it wasn’t meant to encourage terrorism, but as a warning over what could happen if the political origins of the unrest weren’t resolved.

The bulk of the case against the Stand News editors relied on 17 articles, which were mostly about or written by opposition politicians who have since been arrested or gone into exile. The government has offered bounties for some of them, such as former lawmakers Ted Hui and Nathan Law, who now live overseas.

The prosecution later expanded its case to include hundreds more articles. The key question was whether a media outlet, by giving voice to a political opposition that has since been stamped out by a sweeping crackdown, simply informed the public or inflamed it to defy the authorities.

Chung, who agreed to testify at his trial, was questioned over articles that criticized government acts. Because the articles didn’t offer constructive solutions, prosecutors said they weren’t protected by Hong-Kong law that allowed criticism of official acts to correct mistakes.

The editor was also questioned over a range of content, from the slogans on reporters’ business cards to the meanings of editorial cartoons and other images. In his testimony, Chung acknowledged agreeing with one image depicting the national-security law, which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020 without public consultation, as being a “black box" process.

