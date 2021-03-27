Hong Kong expects initial report on 'flawed' BioNTech vaccine next week

Hong Kong will give priority to those needing booster shots when the BioNTech vaccination resumes, he was reported to have said on a radio show. He hoped people would be able to get their second dose before mid-April

Hong Kong expects preliminary findings of an investigation into packaging defects of the BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine as early as next week, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday, citing a senior official.

Hong Kong will give priority to those needing booster shots when the BioNTech vaccination resumes, he was reported to have said on a radio show. He hoped people would be able to get their second dose before mid-April.

The government began to administer immunizations on March 6, with recipients set to take the booster shot after 21 days. Hong Kong and Macau suspended use of the vaccine on Wednesday, as BioNTech and Fosun began a probe into tilted or loose vial caps and minor stains on a small number of bottles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

