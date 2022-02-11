Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hong Kong extends ban on flights from India, eight other countries

Hong Kong extends ban on flights from India, eight other countries

A flight attendant walks under an information board at the arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport
1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Reuters

Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world

Hong Kong on Friday extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and Philippines.

Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain a coronavirus outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

