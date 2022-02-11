Hong Kong extends ban on flights from India, eight other countries

Hong Kong extends ban on flights from India, eight other countries1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world
Hong Kong on Friday extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing Covid-19 outbreak.
Hong Kong on Friday extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing Covid-19 outbreak.
The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and Philippines.
The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and Philippines.
Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain a coronavirus outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.
Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain a coronavirus outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!