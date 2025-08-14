Hong Kong Extends Record Rain Warnings as Podul Skirts City

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s central business district and outer airport were hit by violent gusts and a deluge of heavy rain on Thursday, with the city again issuing its highest rain warning as Tropical Storm Podul passed the region.

Parts of Hong Kong have received as much as 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rain since midnight, with flights disrupted and schools shut for the day. A black rain warning was issued for a fifth time, breaking a record that was set earlier this month after the city was swamped by a prolonged deluge.

The signal was in effect for more than three hours before being downgraded to a red rain warning just after 11 a.m. local time. Podul has continued to weaken as the system moves inland across mainland China.

The storm has caused widespread disruptions to flights across southern China, with Guangzhou the worst affected airport in the world as of 10:45 a.m. for delays and cancellations, according to data from FlightAware. Shenzhen and Hong Kong also faced a number of flight delays.

A severe rainstorm alert was issued during the morning for Chek Lap Kok, the region that’s home to the city’s bustling airport.

An exceptionally severe rainstorm warning was also issued for the office-dense Central and Western districts. That signals hourly rainfall rates of more than 140 millimeters are expected, and serious flooding is possible. Several subway exits were shut earlier in the morning, according to the railway operator.

The Hong Kong Observatory introduced the severe rainstorm and exceptionally severe rainstorm terms last year after the city’s most notable black rain event in September 2023, which broke a number of records. The bureau added that extreme weather will become more frequent under global warming.

As global temperatures continue to climb, Hong Kong will likely see significant increases in its maximum hourly rainfall, according to climate projections modeled by a team of scientists including Jimmy Fung, a professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

The recent downpours are flipping the script on Hong Kong after an unusually dry first half of the year, which saw less than half the usual amount, according to observatory data. As of Tuesday, Hong Kong has received above-average precipitation for the year.

Heavy rainfall is typical for this time of the year due to the southwest monsoon and the deluge that comes from tropical cyclones. The wettest month is June, followed by August, according to data from the weather bureau.

