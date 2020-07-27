Home >News >world >Hong Kong extends virus restrictions to gatherings of more than two people
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Hong Kong extends virus restrictions to gatherings of more than two people

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2020, 01:05 PM IST Reuters

The measures, which will take effect from Wednesday, are the first time the city has completely banned dining in restaurants

HONG KONG : Hong Kong on Monday announced further restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people, a total bar on restaurant dining and mandatory facemasks in all public places, including outdoors.

The measures, which will take effect from Wednesday, are the first time the city has completely banned dining in restaurants. Since late January, more than 2,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 20 of whom have died.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
People wearing protective masks walk past market stalls (Bloomberg)

Hong Kong's COVID-19 situation remains grave as new cases hit record again

1 min read . 25 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout