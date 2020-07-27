Subscribe
Home >News >world >Hong Kong extends virus restrictions to gatherings of more than two people
Photo: AP

Hong Kong extends virus restrictions to gatherings of more than two people

1 min read . 01:05 PM IST Reuters

The measures, which will take effect from Wednesday, are the first time the city has completely banned dining in restaurants

HONG KONG : Hong Kong on Monday announced further restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people, a total bar on restaurant dining and mandatory facemasks in all public places, including outdoors.

The measures, which will take effect from Wednesday, are the first time the city has completely banned dining in restaurants. Since late January, more than 2,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 20 of whom have died.

