Hong Kong finance worker falls prey to deepfake video call, loses $25 million after interaction with ‘CFO’
Hong Kong-based finance worker conned out of $25 million in deepfake scam.
A Hong Kong-based finance employee has been duped of $25 million after after falling prey to a deepfake scam. The worker – affiliated with a multinational company – was persuaded to part with his funds after a video call from his 'Chief Financial Officer and other employees. Hong Kong police have reportedly made six arrests in connection with a slew of deepfake scams that have surfaced in recent months.