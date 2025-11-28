Hong Kong tower inferno: Death toll soars to 128 — officials fear even more victims

The scale of devastation from Hong Kong’s deadliest residential blaze in recent memory became clearer on Friday, as officials confirmed a sharply rising death toll after firefighters subdued the inferno 42 hours after it first erupted. At least 128 people have been confirmed dead and 79 injured, with authorities warning that the true toll may be significantly higher.

Why has the Hong Kong blaze death toll risen so dramatically?

View full Image A woman reacts outside the Kwong Fuk Community Hall where relatives identify family members from photos, following the Wang Fuk Court housing complex fire, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu ( REUTERS )

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security, Chris Tang, said the situation remains deeply fluid, with rescue teams still making their way through burnt-out floors and unstable structures across several tower blocks in the Tai Po district.

He cautioned that the final figures could be “considerably higher,” revealing that around 200 residents remain unaccounted for. This number includes bodies yet to be identified, underscoring the severity of the destruction.

How Did the Hong Kong High Rise Fire Start? Government officials said the Hong Kong high-rise blaze appears to have originated in the protective netting on the building’s lower floors, before rapidly intensifying.

They noted that flammable foam boards and extensive bamboo scaffolding used during renovation works played a significant role in accelerating the fire’s spread through the tower complex.

How did the blaze spread across multiple Hong Kong tower blocks?

Police investigators are still determining the cause of the initial fire, but early evidence points to hazardous conditions created by ongoing renovation works at Wang Fuk Court, a densely built public housing estate of more than 4,000 residents — many of them elderly.

Authorities believe the blaze began on the lower floors of Wang Cheong House, one of eight towers wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and encased in green protective netting. This combination, along with flammable construction materials, created a deadly pathway for the fire to leap from floor to floor and later from building to building.

Police previously confirmed the discovery of a construction company’s name on flammable polystyrene boards that were found obstructing several windows. These materials, Tang explained, helped accelerate the spread:

“It ignited the mesh nets (and) quickly spread to the polystyrene boards around the windows, resulting in the fire in other floors and buildings,” Tang said.

“After the polystyrene caught fire, the high temperature caused windows to shatter, causing the fire to spread indoors.”

As the mesh and bamboo scaffolding caught alight, sections collapsed and fell, igniting fresh fires below. Tang noted that even after firefighters extinguished certain areas, units continued to reignite, complicating rescue efforts.

Were safety standards followed in the Hong Kong high-rise? Despite the rapid spread of the blaze through the scaffolding and protective netting, Tang stressed that the materials met existing safety requirements:

Tang said the mesh nets did comply with safety standards.

However, investigators are now scrutinising whether these standards are adequate for densely packed residential estates undergoing major renovation works.

The heat inside affected high rise blocks in Hong Kong was described as extreme, with temperatures exceeding 500°C (930°F) — a condition that made early rescue attempts perilous for both residents and emergency personnel.

What happens next for Hong Kong blaze incident? A formal police investigation is expected to take three to four weeks, with forensic teams examining how a single-tower incident escalated into multiple simultaneous multi-storey fires — a rare and catastrophic occurrence in Hong Kong’s modern urban landscape.