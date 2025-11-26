Hong Kong fire horror: Eight towers engulfed; 13 killed, hundreds evacuated | Watch terrifying footage

Written By Ravi Hari
Published26 Nov 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories on Wednesday, Nov. 26 2025.AP/PTI
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories on Wednesday, Nov. 26 2025.AP/PTI(AP)

A catastrophic fire tore through multiple high-rise towers of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on Wednesday, killing at least 13 people and leaving an unknown number trapped, authorities said. The blaze, fueled by bamboo scaffolding wrapped around several buildings under renovation, sent flames and thick black smoke towering into the night sky.

Firefighters battle Level-5 inferno

The fire began around 2:50 p.m., and the Fire Services Department upgraded it to a No. 5 alarm — the city’s highest classification — shortly after 6:20 p.m.

More than 128 fire trucks and 57 ambulances were deployed as hundreds of firefighters battled dangerous conditions, including falling debris, collapsing scaffolding and extreme heat inside the towers.

Deputy Fire Services Director Derek Armstrong Chan said temperatures were so high that crews struggled to enter the buildings.

Residents trapped; elderly among the most vulnerable

Authorities said they received numerous calls from residents unable to escape. Many of the trapped were believed to be elderly, according to Tai Po District Council member Lo Hiu-fung.

More than 700 people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

Casualties include firefighter

Among the 13 confirmed dead was a 37-year-old firefighter who collapsed at the scene and later died in hospital. At least 15 other people, including fire services personnel, suffered injuries ranging from burns to smoke inhalation.

Several victims remain in critical or serious condition, the government said.

How the fire spread so quickly

Officials said the blaze likely started on exterior bamboo scaffolding before spreading rapidly across construction netting and into multiple residential blocks. Video footage showed flames leaping between towers, aided by windy conditions.

Wang Fuk Court, built in 1983 under the city’s subsidised home ownership scheme, consists of eight residential blocks housing nearly 4,800 people. It is located in Tai Po, a densely populated suburban district near the mainland Chinese border.

The blaze forced a full closure of Tai Po Road, one of Hong Kong’s major highways, prompting extensive bus diversions and traffic disruptions.

Cause unknown; investigation underway

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Investigators will examine how the blaze spread across multiple buildings so rapidly and assess whether renovation materials or scaffolding contributed to the disaster.

