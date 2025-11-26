Hong Kong high-rise inferno kills 13, residents feared trapped as firefighters battle massive blaze

At least 13 people were killed after a massive fire engulfed several high-rise towers of a residential complex in Hong Kong’s northern Tai Po district. Firefighters battled the blaze as dusk fell, with thick black smoke billowing from the 31-storey towers and orange flames lighting up the night sky.

Nine people were declared dead at the scene and four others who were sent to the hospital were later confirmed dead – while as many as 15 others were injured, mentioned a report by Associated Press.

The government says three people remain in critical condition and another is seriously injured. The fire has been designated a level-five incident — Hong Kong’s most severe classification — and some residents are reportedly still trapped inside the buildings. Images, videos on social media show flames racing up bamboo scaffolding surrounding the high-rise blocks as firefighters continue their efforts to contain the blaze.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Transport Department has shut several roads and diverted more than 30 bus routes away from the affected area. Officials say they are “closely monitoring the real-time traffic situation” as the emergency response continues.

How did the fire begin? The fire began at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district – which is home to 4,600 people and has nearly 2,000 flats. The complex was undergoing renovation when the blaze broke out.

The blaze started mid afternoon and after nightfall authorities upgraded it to a level 5 alarm, the highest level of severity, the Fire Services Department said. The fire was still raging after midnight local time.

Police have evacuated nearby buildings, set up a casualty hotline.

What caused the fire? One eyewitness reportedly said he fears the blaze could go on long into the night, as firefighters continue their efforts to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Firefighter among those killed At least 13 people are still trapped in the fire, former district councillor Herman Hiu Kwan told local media.

Among those killed is a firefighter who was battling the blaze, Hong Kong's fire department has told the BBC.

District officials in Tai Po have opened temporary shelters for people left homeless by the fire. About 700 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters, as per AP.