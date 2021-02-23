OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Hong Kong homes ranked world’s least affordable for 11th year
A general view of skyline buildings in Hong Kong (REUTERS)
A general view of skyline buildings in Hong Kong (REUTERS)

Hong Kong homes ranked world’s least affordable for 11th year

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 08:30 AM IST Bloomberg

A combination of declining income and escalating property prices during 2020 prompted affordability to worsen in most cities. Apart from Hong Kong, the other cities ranked in the top 10 saw affordability deteriorate from the year before as the pandemic exacerbated the wealth gap

Hong Kong remained the world’s least affordable housing market for the 11th year, underscoring the income disparity in the financial city.

The Asian hub topped Vancouver, Sydney and Auckland as the most unaffordable residential market in the world last year, according to a report published by think tanks Urban Reform Institute and Frontier Centre for Public Policy. Hong Kong’s median property price dropped slightly to 20.7 times its median household income in 2020, from 20.8 times the year prior.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karnataka's Chikkaballapur quarry blast: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka: 6 killed in quarry blast in Chikkaballapur, CM orders probe

2 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting through video conference of all divisional commissioners and collectors on COVID-19 situation in the state earlier. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting today on Covid situation

2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
When growth periods subside and credits have to be squeezed, banks tighten up policies and many competitive borrowers lose out on credit

Reckless borrowing linked to credit booms

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

A combination of declining income and escalating property prices during 2020 prompted affordability to worsen in most cities. Apart from Hong Kong, the other cities ranked in the top 10 saw affordability deteriorate from the year before as the pandemic exacerbated the wealth gap.

Vancouver kept its second position with the median property value rising to 13 times household income, compared with 11.9 in 2019. Sydney remained the third-most unaffordable housing market, followed by Auckland, which jumped from sixth place the year before.

An influx of new buyers, especially in the suburbs, sent prices escalating in many of these cities. Many low-income and middle-income households who already have suffered the worst consequences from housing inflation could see their standard of living further decline, the report said.

The research covered 92 metropolitan areas in eight countries including the U.S., Australia and Canada with data from the third quarter of 2020.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout